Your Source for a difference in Urban radio where you will find -
Gospel , R & B , Adult Urban Contemporary , SoutherSoul , Jazz Reggae ,
Hip-Hop (Non Explicit ) , Old School & Independent & Major Artists music. The difference is here with less talk & more uninterrupted music in a row...
Gospel Music Show w/ Cora & Renato
Week Day Mornings
6:00am -1:00pm E.S.T.
Weekends 7:00 am E.S.T
"The Happy Hour Mix" w/Dj Sky Wednesdays 5:00pm E.S.T.
"Turn-Up Fridays" w/Dj Renato Fridays 6:00pm E.S.T.
* "The Saturday Nite Groove " w/ Dj Sky
Saturdays 8:00pm E.S.T.
Started Broadcasting
May 8, 2017
from
Tallahassee,Florida
Streaming 24/7..
https://streema.com/radios/Power_97_D
https://tuneyou.com/radio/Power-97-D-sn12859/
https://tunein.com/radio/Power-97-D-s293593/
https://www.radioguide.fm/internet-radio-usa-florida/power-97-d
Power 97' D Radio - "Less Talk and More Uninterrupted Music in a Row" (getmeradio.com)
